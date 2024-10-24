Thousands of passengers still stranded for several days in Camarines Sur | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Thousands of passengers still stranded for several days in Camarines Sur
Thousands of passengers still stranded for several days in Camarines Sur
Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 24, 2024 08:12 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Camarines Sur
|
KristinePH
|
severe tropical storm Kristine
|
transportation
|
ABSNews
|
weather
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.