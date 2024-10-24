Thousands of passengers still stranded for several days in Camarines Sur | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Thousands of passengers still stranded for several days in Camarines Sur

Thousands of passengers still stranded for several days in Camarines Sur

Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Camarines Sur
|
KristinePH
|
severe tropical storm Kristine
|
transportation
|
ABSNews
|
weather
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.