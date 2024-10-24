Floodwaters swamp Comelec offices in Iriga City | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Floodwaters swamp Comelec offices in Iriga City

Floodwaters swamp Comelec offices in Iriga City

Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
COMELEC
|
Iriga
|
Albay
|
Kristine
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.