Drone footage: Floods swamp San Fernando, Camarines Sur | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Drone footage: Floods swamp San Fernando, Camarines Sur
Drone footage: Floods swamp San Fernando, Camarines Sur
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 24, 2024 06:00 PM PHT
Read More:
KristinePH
|
flood
|
storm
|
San Fernando
|
Camarines Sur
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.