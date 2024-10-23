Malaking bahagi ng Naga City lubog sa baha; ilang stranded na residente nagpasaklolo na | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Malaking bahagi ng Naga City lubog sa baha; ilang stranded na residente nagpasaklolo na

Malaking bahagi ng Naga City lubog sa baha; ilang stranded na residente nagpasaklolo na

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
tvpatrol
Read More:
Bagyong Kristine
|
KristinePH
|
weather
|
Tagalog News
|
TV Patrol
|
Camarines Sur
|
Naga City
|
Jose Panganiban
|
Camarines Norte
|
Daet
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.