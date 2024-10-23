DSWD coordinating with LGUs to distribute 160K food packs in storm-hit Bicol region | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

DSWD coordinating with LGUs to distribute 160K food packs in storm-hit Bicol region

DSWD coordinating with LGUs to distribute 160K food packs in storm-hit Bicol region

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
Kristine
|
Food packs
|
DSWD
|
Rex Gatchalian
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.