PHOTO: Church provides sanctuary from flood | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
PHOTO: Church provides sanctuary from flood
PHOTO: Church provides sanctuary from flood
ABS-CBN News, Diocese of Legazpi FB
Published Oct 23, 2024 10:58 PM PHT
Read More:
Kristine
|
storm
|
floods
|
Polangui
|
Albay
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.