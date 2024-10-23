PHOTO: Church provides sanctuary from flood | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Church provides sanctuary from flood

ABS-CBN News, Diocese of Legazpi FB
Residents use the flooded Polangui Parish Church for evacuation at the height of tropical storm Kristine in Polangui, Albay
ABS-CBN News
ABS-CBN News
