Malakas na pag-ulan nagdulot ng pagbaha sa Sorsogon City | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Malakas na pag-ulan nagdulot ng pagbaha sa Sorsogon City
Malakas na pag-ulan nagdulot ng pagbaha sa Sorsogon City
Nicole Frilles, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 22, 2024 12:08 PM PHT
Read More:
KristinePH
|
Bagyong kristine
|
Sorsogon city
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.