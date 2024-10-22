PHOTO: Heavy rainfall brings flooding in Tiwi, Albay | ABS-CBN News

ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Heavy rainfall brings flooding in Tiwi, Albay

ABS-CBN News, Courtesy of Tiwi LGU
The local government of Tiwi advised residents in flood-prone areas to evacuate immediately after PAGASA issued a red rainfall warning for Northern Samar, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Camarines Sur, and Albay, where serious flooding is likely expected in low-lying areas.
