Ilang bahay inanod ng baha sa Magpet, Cotabato | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Ilang bahay inanod ng baha sa Magpet, Cotabato
Ilang bahay inanod ng baha sa Magpet, Cotabato
Maricel Butardo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 21, 2024 08:18 AM PHT
|
Updated Oct 21, 2024 08:38 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
flashlood
|
baha
|
Cotabato flooding
|
Magpet Flooding
|
heavy rains
|
cotabato
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.