Senate hopefuls Marcoleta, Querubin visit Robredo in Naga City | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Senate hopefuls Marcoleta, Querubin visit Robredo in Naga City

Senate hopefuls Marcoleta, Querubin visit Robredo in Naga City

Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 20, 2024 01:35 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Leni Robredo
|
Rodante Marcoleta
|
Ariel Querubin
|
Naga
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Halalan 2025
|
politics
|
elections
|
polls
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.