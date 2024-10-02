Ormoc Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez files COC for reelection | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Ormoc Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez files COC for reelection

Ormoc Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez files COC for reelection

Sharon Evite
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Ormoc City
|
Local Elections
|
Lucy Torres
|
Richard Gomez
|
Showbiz
|
Politics
|
Leyte
|
coc filing
|
halalan 2025
|
absnews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.