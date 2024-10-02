LTO chief of Bulacan town relieved, under probe for fixing allegations | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
LTO chief of Bulacan town relieved, under probe for fixing allegations
LTO chief of Bulacan town relieved, under probe for fixing allegations
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 02, 2024 09:09 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
LTO
|
Fixers
|
ABSNEws
|
Bustos
|
Bulacan
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.