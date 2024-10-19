DENR urges local officials to monitor small mining projects | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

DENR urges local officials to monitor small mining projects

DENR urges local officials to monitor small mining projects

Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Illegal mining
|
Foreign nationals
|
Chinese
|
Department of Environment and Natural Resources
|
DENR
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.