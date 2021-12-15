Home  >  Overseas

Tomahawk steaks na balot sa ginto

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2021 07:42 PM

Patok sa mga foodie sa VIetnam ang higanteng tomahawk steaks na nababalutan ng edible gold leaves. Ang isang order ng tomahawk steak, kasya sa apat na katao. 

