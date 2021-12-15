Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Tomahawk steaks na balot sa ginto ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 15 2021 07:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Patok sa mga foodie sa VIetnam ang higanteng tomahawk steaks na nababalutan ng edible gold leaves. Ang isang order ng tomahawk steak, kasya sa apat na katao. Watch more on iWantTFC Read More: tomahawk steak steak gold leaf Salt Bae Vietnam foodie /video/news/12/16/21/pari-hinimok-ang-mga-katoliko-na-iboto-si-robredo/spotlight/12/16/21/next-president-will-have-very-big-say-on-ph-cooperation-with-icc-diokno/entertainment/12/16/21/probinsyano-aurora-recalls-old-romance-with-oscar/overseas/12/16/21/uk-reports-record-daily-covid-cases-amid-omicron-spread/entertainment/12/16/21/star-cinema-drops-love-at-first-stream-full-trailer