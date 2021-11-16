Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Taxi, sumabog sa labas ng ospital

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 16 2021 07:38 PM

Nakuhanan ng CCTV ang pagsabog ng isang taxi sa labas ng ospital sa Liverpool, England. Itinuturing na 'terrorist incident" ang nangyaring pagsabog habang itinaas na rin sa "severe" ang alert level sa UK. 

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  taxi   pagsabog   blast   explosion   Liverpool   hospital   ospital   Britain   United Kingdom   England   terrorist incident  