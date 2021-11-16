Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Taxi, sumabog sa labas ng ospital ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 16 2021 07:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Nakuhanan ng CCTV ang pagsabog ng isang taxi sa labas ng ospital sa Liverpool, England. Itinuturing na 'terrorist incident" ang nangyaring pagsabog habang itinaas na rin sa "severe" ang alert level sa UK. Watch more on iWantTFC Read More: taxi pagsabog blast explosion Liverpool hospital ospital Britain United Kingdom England terrorist incident /news/11/17/21/health-workers-may-choose-covid-19-booster-shot-doh/business/11/17/21/robinsons-to-build-new-mall-in-pagadian-zambo-del-sur/news/11/17/21/dolomite-beach-patuloy-na-pinapasyalan-kahit-sarado/news/11/17/21/mahigit-p2m-halaga-ng-shabu-nasabat-sa-taguig/news/11/17/21/ph-begins-covid-booster-shots-for-health-workers