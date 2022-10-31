Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Halloween stampede sa South Korea, mahigit 150 ang patay ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 31 2022 09:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Mahigit 150 na ang nasawi sa nangyaring stampede sa Itaewon District sa Seoul, South Korea. Dumagsa ang tao sa sikat na gimikan sa Seoul para sa kabi-kabilang Halloween celebration. Read More: Halloween party stampede Itaewon Seoul South Korea /news/10/31/22/govt-did-everything-it-could-to-prepare-for-paeng-dilg-chief/news/10/31/22/nasa-200-pasahero-sa-manila-north-port-ang-limang-araw-ng-stranded/news/10/31/22/people-troop-to-camanava-cemeteries-as-rains-stop/video/life/10/31/22/noli-de-castro-muling-nanakot-sa-kababalaghan/sports/10/31/22/bleague-ramos-hokkaido-bow-out-of-emperors-cup