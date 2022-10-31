Home  >  Overseas

Halloween stampede sa South Korea, mahigit 150 ang patay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 31 2022 09:24 PM

Mahigit 150 na ang nasawi sa nangyaring stampede sa Itaewon District sa Seoul, South Korea. Dumagsa ang tao sa sikat na gimikan sa Seoul para sa kabi-kabilang Halloween celebration. 

 

