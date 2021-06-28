Home  >  Overseas

UFO, nakuhanan ng video

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 28 2021 09:13 PM

Humarap sa media ang isang retired fighter pilot para ikuwento ang UFO na nasaksihan nila sa isang training exercise. Kuwento ni Lt. Cmdr. Alex Dietrich, kulay puti at hugis oblong ang UFO na nakita nila malapit sa baybayin ng California noong 2004. 

