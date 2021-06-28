Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA UFO, nakuhanan ng video ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 28 2021 09:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Humarap sa media ang isang retired fighter pilot para ikuwento ang UFO na nasaksihan nila sa isang training exercise. Kuwento ni Lt. Cmdr. Alex Dietrich, kulay puti at hugis oblong ang UFO na nakita nila malapit sa baybayin ng California noong 2004. Watch more in iWantTFC Read More: NXT NXT DAILY UFO unidentified flying object /video/news/06/28/21/pnp-says-no-mass-arming-of-civilian-groups/video/news/06/28/21/ph-covid-19-case-tally-tops-14-m-with-5604-new-infections/video/news/06/28/21/covid-19-vaccinations-in-ph-top-10-million/video/news/06/28/21/video-of-improper-covid-19-vaccination-in-makati-city-goes-viral/business/06/28/21/aid-sought-for-msmes-to-boost-philippine-economy