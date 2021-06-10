Home  >  Overseas

Dinosaur na kasinghaba ng basketball court!

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 10 2021 08:22 PM

Isanng bago at higanteng dinosaur ang nadiskubre sa Queensland, Australia. Ito ang "Australotitan Cooperensis", na ayon sa mga paleontologist ay kasinghaba ng isang basketball court at kasingtaas ng isang 2-storey building. 

