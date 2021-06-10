Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Dinosaur na kasinghaba ng basketball court! ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 10 2021 08:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Isanng bago at higanteng dinosaur ang nadiskubre sa Queensland, Australia. Ito ang "Australotitan Cooperensis", na ayon sa mga paleontologist ay kasinghaba ng isang basketball court at kasingtaas ng isang 2-storey building. Watch more in iWantTFC Read More: NXT NXT DAILY dinosuar Australia Queensland Australotitan Cooperensis reptile sauropod fossil /entertainment/06/11/21/it-was-overwhelming-10-year-old-pinoy-recalls-successful-americas-got-talent-audition/video/news/06/11/21/duterte-malacanang-kieth-absalon/sports/06/11/21/pacquiao-to-fly-to-los-angeles-to-train-at-wild-card-before-sona/news/06/11/21/pdea-to-wait-for-solgens-move-on-cas-orders-to-remove-solons-name-from-narco-list/overseas/06/11/21/partial-eclipse-sweeps-over-northern-hemisphere