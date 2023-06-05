Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA 11 sugatan matapos makipaghabulan sa mga toro ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 05 2023 06:19 PM | Updated as of Jun 05 2023 06:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber 11 ang sugatan matapos makipaghabulan sa mga toro sa ginanap na bullfighting festival sa Peru. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: Peru bull toro bullfighting festival Toro Chutay /news/06/05/23/pnp-naghahanda-na-para-sa-paparating-na-sona-ni-marcos/news/06/05/23/magiging-ugnayan-ng-pnp-comelec-sa-barangay-at-sk-elections-tinalakay/sports/06/05/23/filoil-ateneo-gets-first-win-at-the-expense-of-ceu/entertainment/06/05/23/ncts-taeyong-debuts-as-soloist-with-shalala/business/06/05/23/israel-pushes-for-direct-flights-to-philippines-by-2024