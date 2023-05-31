Home  >  Overseas

All-white giant panda, nakita sa China

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 31 2023 06:21 PM

Isang all-white giant panda ang nakuhanan ng video sa isang nature reserve sa Sichuan, China. Pinaniniwalaang albino ang nakitang rare giant panda at posibleng nag-iisa lang ito sa mundo. 

