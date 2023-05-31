Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA All-white giant panda, nakita sa China ABS-CBN News Posted at May 31 2023 06:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Isang all-white giant panda ang nakuhanan ng video sa isang nature reserve sa Sichuan, China. Pinaniniwalaang albino ang nakitang rare giant panda at posibleng nag-iisa lang ito sa mundo. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: Reuters CCTV panda giant panda all-white white Sichuan China Wolong National Nature Reserve /sports/05/31/23/mma-folayang-reconnects-with-old-friend-somodio/news/05/31/23/panoorin-fastest-crossing-on-foot-guinness-world-record-nasungkit-ng-mga-pinoy-sa-qatar/spotlight/05/31/23/we-want-to-be-free-filipinos-demand-right-to-divorce/overseas/05/31/23/seoul-residents-panic-after-false-rocket-alarm/life/05/31/23/miss-grand-ph-to-hold-final-screening-in-june