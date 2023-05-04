Home  >  Overseas

Drone attack sa Kremlin

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 04 2023 06:41 PM

Tinawag na "terrorist" assassination attempt ng Russia ang nangyaring drone attack sa Kremlin. Target umano sa pag-atake si Russian President Vladimir Putin at pinagbibintangan nila ang Ukraine na nasa likod umano ng pag-atake. 

