Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA

Drone attack sa Kremlin

ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 04 2023 06:41 PM

Tinawag na "terrorist" assassination attempt ng Russia ang nangyaring drone attack sa Kremlin. Target umano sa pag-atake si Russian President Vladimir Putin at pinagbibintangan nila ang Ukraine na nasa likod umano ng pag-atake.

Read More:
drone
drone attack
Kremlin
Russia
Kyiv
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin