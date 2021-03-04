MULTIMEDIA

The death of an Angel in Myanmar

Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Angel, 19, bottom-left, also known as Kyal Sin, takes cover before she was shot in the head when police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar on Wednesday. The death of Angel became viral online after this last image of her still alive wearing a shirt that reads, 'Everything will be OK' during the protest, surfaced. Netizens worldwide praised the 19-year-old, who was a first-time voter in the last election, for defying the military rulers that disregarded the country's poll results and took over the government last February 1.