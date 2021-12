MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Indonesia Semeru volcanic eruption death toll rises to 14 with 56 injured

ABS-CBN News

The eruption of Indonesia's Semeru volcano on Java island has killed 14 people and injured 56, a disaster mitigation agency official said on Sunday.

The injuries, 35 of which were severe, were lower than the previous count of 98. The official also said 1,300 people had been evacuated.

An aerial view of the damaged houses in Sumber Wuluh village that got affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano in Lumajang regency, East Java province, Indonesia, December 5, 2021. Willy Kurniawan, Reuters A villager holds a dead cow covered by volcanic ash spewed out of Mount Semeru in Sumber Wuluh Village, Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia December 5, 2021. Zabur Karuru , Antara Foto via Reuters People take photos near tree trunks covered in volcanic ash following the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano in Lumajang, East Java Province, Indonesia December 5, 2021. Umarul Faruq, Antara Foto via Reuters Trucks covered by volcanic ash which is spewed out of Mount Semeru are seen in Sumber Wuluh Village, Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia December 5, 2021. Zabur Karuru , Antara Foto via Reuters Indonesian rescue officers carry the body of a victim of the Mount Semeru volcano eruption in Sumber Wuluh village, Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia December 5, 2021. Zabur Karuru , Antara Foto via Reuters An aerial view shows houses covered in volcanic ash after the eruption of Mount Semeru hit Sumber Wuluh Village, Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia December 5, 2021. Zabur Karuru , Antara Foto via Reuters Villagers salvage their belongings in an area covered in volcanic ash at Sumber Wuluh village in Lumajang on December 5, 2021, after the Semeru volcano eruption that killed at least 13 people. Juni Kriswanto, AFP A villager carries his bed to be evacuated after volcanic ash spewed out of Mount Semeru hit Sumber Wuluh Village, Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia December 5, 2021. Zabur Karuru , Antara Foto via Reuters Villagers sit on a pick-up truck during an evacuation following the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano in Lumajang, East Java Province, Indonesia December 5, 2021. Umarul Faruq, Antara Foto via Reuters



(Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by David Clarke)