Trump fired, Biden hired: Days after the US election

Photos from Associated Press, Agence France Presse and Reuters

The four-day nerve-wracking wait is over as Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris emerge as winners in the very tight US election. The announcement came as vote counting stretched into days in the highly contested swing states, particularly Pennsylvania which gave Biden 20 electoral votes to surpass the 270 threshold.

Thousands around the country went out to celebrate the victory months after a series of protests calling an end to racial discrimination.

President-elect Biden, during his victory speech, said it was "time to heal" a deeply divided America as Republican candidate President Donald Trump claims electoral fraud after losing in a handful of swing states.

Addressing the 70 million voters, Biden gave commitment to unify the country and "marshal the forces of decency."

Here are select images of the celebration around the USA to celebrate the Biden-Harris win.

People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Joyous celebrations erupted in Washington on Saturday after Biden was declared winner of the US presidency, as several people poured into the streets of the US capital -- some of them chanting, cheering and singing in front of the White House. Olivier Douliery, AFP People react as the motorcade carrying US President Donald Trump returns to the White House on November 7, 2020 in Washington, DC., after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Olivier Douliery, AFP US President Donald Trump watches from the motorcade as he returns to the White House in Washington, DC, after playing golf on November 7, 2020. Alex Edleman, AFP People march as they celebrate media announcing that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 7, 2020. Eduardo Munoz, Reuters People gather near the White House after media announced that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 election, in Washington D.C., U.S., November 7, 2020. Tom Brenner, Reuters A woman dressed as the Statue of Liberty joins supporters of Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden as they gather with their cars for a socially distanced election celebration as they await Biden’s remarks and fireworks in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. November 7, 2020. Jonathan Ernst, Reuters People gather to watch the speeches by Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris after news media announced that they won the 2020 election, on Times Square in New York City, U.S. November 7, 2020. Jeenah Moon, Reuters Anita Seratto-Dourron comforts her friend Jeannie Rochelle as she reacts to a victory speech by Democratic U.S. vice president-elect Kamala Harris at a bar in Atlanta, Georgia November 7, 2020. Dustin Chambers, Reuters People celebrate media announcing that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at Times Square in New York City, U.S. November 7, 2020. Jeenah Moon, Reuters People react as they watch the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris' speeches after media announced they won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., November 7, 2020. Brandon Bell, Reuters People react after news media declared Democratic candidate Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at BLM Plaza in Washington, DC, U.S., November 7, 2020. Hannah McKay, Reuters Vice President-elect Kamala Harris arrives to speak in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. on November 7, 2020. Carolyn Kaster, AP President-elect Joe Biden gestures to the crowd after he in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. on November 7, 2020. Carolyn Kaster, AP Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks to supporters at an election rally, after news media announced that he won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020. Tasos Katopodis, Reuters/ Pool U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks on stage at the Chase Center before President-elect Joe Biden's address to the nation in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. on November 07, 2020. Tasos Katopodis, Getty Images/AFP U.S. President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Chase Center 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. on November 07, 2020. Andrew Harnik, Getty Images/AFP/ Pool Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden joins vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris onstage at their election rally, after the news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election over President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., on November 7, 2020. Jim Bourg, Reuters Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill, and Democratic 2020 U.S. vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Doug, react to the confetti at their election rally, after the news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election over President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. on November 7, 2020. Jim Bourg, Reuters People watch fireworks during U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's victory speech, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. November 7, 2020. Mark Makel, Reuters Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures as he carries his grandchild after speaking during his election rally, as news media announced that he has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. on November 7, 2020. Jonathan Ernst., Reuters