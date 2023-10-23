MULTIMEDIA

Pets injured in war receive treatment from veterinary hospital in Israel

ABS-CBN News

Injured pets receive treatment at the Hebrew University Veterinary Hospital in Rishon Lezion, Israel amid the war between Israeli forces and Hamas militants.

The veterinary service in Israel, together with hundreds of volunteers, evacuated hundreds of injured pets to the veterinary hospitals throughout the country, after Hamas launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7.

But the human casualty continue to rise amid the exchange of attacks. More than 4,500 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to both the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority.

Mika, a five-years old dog found in Kibbutz Nir Oz and shot in her pelvis during the Hamas attack, receives treatment at the Hebrew University Veterinary Hospital in Rishon Lezion, Israel, October 23, 2023. Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE Mika, a five-years old dog found in Kibbutz Nir Oz and shot in her pelvis during the Hamas attack, receives treatment at the Hebrew University Veterinary Hospital in Rishon Lezion, Israel, October 23, 2023. Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE A three-month old cat found in Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak with a lost arm during the Hamas attack, receives treatment at the Hebrew University Veterinary Hospital in Rishon Lezion, Israel, October 23, 2023. Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE A three-month old cat found in Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak with a lost arm during the Hamas attack, receives treatment at the Hebrew University Veterinary Hospital in Rishon Lezion, Israel, October 23, 2023. Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE A three-month old cat found in Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak with a lost arm during the Hamas attack, receives treatment at the Hebrew University Veterinary Hospital in Rishon Lezion, Israel, October 23, 2023. Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE

