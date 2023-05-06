MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: King Charles' grand royal bash

ABS-CBN News

In a first since the black-and-white television era, the coronation of King Charles III as ruler of the United Kingdom took place Saturday in rainy London watched by thousands who came on foot, and millions more around the world.

The pomp and pageantry that only the British Royal Family can command was in full display as centuries-old traditions were followed throughout the ceremony.

Heads of state and VIPs all paid their tribute to the King on Saturday as Charles III finally met his date with destiny after a lifetime as heir to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, who had her own coronation exactly 70 years ago.

At 12:02 pm exactly (7:02 Philippine time), the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed the solid gold St Edward's Crown on Charles's head as a sacred and ancient symbol of the monarch's authority.

Cries of "God Save the King" rang out from the 2,300-strong congregation at Westminster Abbey and trumpet fanfares sounded at the climax of the solemn religious confirmation of his accession.

Outside, ceremonial gun salutes blasted out across land and sea while bells pealed in celebration at churches across the country.

with AFP report

Spectators wear masks depicting Britain's King Charles III as they wait for start of the procession of Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for their Coronation ceremony in London. Martin Divisek, EPA-EFE An army contingent marches up for Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla leaving Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for their Coronation ceremony in London. Neil Hall, EPA-EFE Spectators wear rain covers as they wait for Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla leaving Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for their Coronation ceremony in London. Neil Hall, EPA-EFE Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla leave Buckingham Palace for Westminster Abbey for their Coronation ceremony in London. Neil Hall, EPA-EFE Members of the armed forces during the procession of Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for their Coronation ceremony in London. Martin Divisek, EPA-EFE Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for their Coronation ceremony in London. Martin Divisek, EPA-EFE Members of the public during the procession of Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for their Coronation ceremony in London. Martin Divisek, EPA-EFE Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for their Coronation ceremony in London. Tolga Akmen, EPA-EFE Britain's King Charles III arrives at Westminster Abbey, in central London for his coronation. The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Ben Birchall, AFP/pool Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London. Phil Noble, AFP/pool Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex looks on as Britain's King Charles III leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation Ceremonies in central London. Ben Stansall, AFP/pool The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby places the St Edward's Crown onto the head of Britain's King Charles III during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London. Aaron Chown, AFP/pool Britain's King Charles III with the St Edward's Crown on his head attends the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London. Aaron Chown, AFP/pool Britain's Camilla sits on the throne wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London. Jonathan Brady, AFP/pool Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales touches St Edward's Crown on the head of his father, Britain's King Charles III, during the King's Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London. Yui Mok, AFP/pool Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla travel from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace following their Coronation ceremony in London. Tolga Akmen, EPA-EFE The Coronation Procession in the Gold State Coach was accompanied by members of the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, British Overseas Territories and the Sovereign's Bodyguard and Royal Watermen. Tolga Akmen, EPA-EFE Britain's King Charles III (C-L) and Queen Camilla (C-R) stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following their Coronation in London. The appearance on the balcony is to greet the crowds who have gathered in The Mall and to watch a fly past. Neil Hall, EPA-EFE