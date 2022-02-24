Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks about authorizing a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region during a special televised address on Russian state TV, in Moscow, Russia, February 24, 2022, in this still image taken from video. Russian Pool/via Reuters TV

Ukrainian tanks move into the city, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022. Carlos Barria, Reuters

Tanks move into the city, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022. Carlos Barria, Reuters

Cars drive towards the exit of the city after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. Valentyn Ogirenko, Reuters

A Ukrainian rocket launcher vehicle drives west of the coastal city of Mariupol, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022. Carlos Barria, Reuters

A family takes shelter in a metro station in Kyiv early on February 24, 2022. Air raid sirens rang out in downtown Kyiv on Thursday as cities across Ukraine were hit with what Ukrainian officials said were Russian missile strikes and artillery. Daniel Leal, AFP

People take a shelter in a subway station, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. Valentyn Ogirenko, Reuters

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during an interaction with the media after a United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine with Russia, in New York City, U.S., February 23, 2022. Carlo Allegri, Reuters

U.S. service members stand on the tarmac of Riga International Airport as they arrive in Latvia, February 24, 2022. Latvian Defence Ministry/Gatis Indrevics handout/Reuters

Militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic are seen next to buses arranged to transport local residents mobilized for military service, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 24, 2022. Alexander Ermochenko, Reuters

Smoke is seen coming out of a military installation near the airport, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022. Carlos Barria, Reuters

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. Aris Messinis, AFP

Police officers inspect the remains of a missile that fell in the street, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. Valentyn Ogirenko, Reuters

A view shows a building of a military base, which, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, was damaged by fire, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in the town of Brovary, near Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 24, 2022. Press Service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

Debris and rubble are seen at the site where a missile landed in the street, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. Valentyn Ogirenko, Reuters

People wait at Kyiv Airport after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2022. Umit Bektas, Reuters

People wait at a bus station to go to western parts of the country, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 24, 2022. Umit Bektas, Reuters

A sign directing to the Border Control office is seen as people walk at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. Kacper Pempel, Reuters

A family arrives at the Polish border crossing after fleeing violence in Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. Bryan Woolston, Reuters