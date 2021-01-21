MULTIMEDIA

SLIDESHOW: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take oath in subdued inauguration

Reuters and Agence France Presse

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Joe Biden took his oath as the 46th President of the United States in a subdued inauguration amid the deadly COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed the lives of 400,000 Americans.

Biden sent a message of unity to all Americans a few weeks after pro-Trump supporters mobbed the US Capitol in a violent protest that left 5 people dead.

Joe Biden encouraged citizens to return to civil decency even as an impeachment case was filed against former US President Trump for inciting insurrection for his allegations of election fraud during the November 3, 2020 election.

Vice President Kamala Harris also took center stage for making history as the first woman, first Black American, American Asian elected in the second highest office in the USA.

Here’s a look on President Biden’s inauguration.

An officer of the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., stands guard in front of the White House, ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as U.S. President in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 20, 2021. Andrew Kelly, Reuters U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, greets former U.S. President Barack Obama, with a fist bump during the presidential inauguration in Washington, DC, U.S. January 20, 2021. Kevin Dietsch, Reuters/Pool President-elect Joe Biden greets Lady Gaga during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, DC, U.S. January 20, 2021. Susan Walsh, Reuters/Pool Jennifer Lopez performs during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. Brendan McDermid, Reuters U.S. President-elect Joe Biden prays at the beginning of the swearing in ceremony of the 46th U.S. President, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. Saul Loeb, Reuters/Pool Kamala Harris bumps fists with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, after she was sworn in as Vice President of the United States during the inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. Jonathan Ernst, Reuters/Pool U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris hugs her spouse Doug Emhoff after being sworn in during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. Andrew Harnik, Reuters/Pool Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. President as his wife Dr. Jill Biden looks on during his inauguration as the 46th president of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong, Getty Images/AFP U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Douglas Emhoff exchange words with former Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence after the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. David Tulis, Reuters/Pool U.S. President Joe Biden salutes as first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug Emhoff put their hands over their hearts after the inauguration ceremony, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. Mike Segar, Reuters/Pool U.S. President Joe Biden salutes as first lady Jill Biden puts her hand over her heart during the pass in review after the inauguration ceremony, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. Mike Segar, Reuters/Pool President of the United States Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff stand at the east steps of the U.S. Capitol after the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. David Tulis, Reuters/Pool David Tulis, Reuters/Pool U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris take part in a wreath laying ceremony as former U.S. President Bill Clinton with his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former U.S. President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush look on behind them, at the Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 20, 2021. Tom Brenner, Reuters/Pool U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris heads to the White House after the 2021 inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. Callaghan O'Hare, Reuters/Pool U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris hugs her grandniece Amara Ajagu as she heads to the White House after the inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. Callaghan O'Hare, Reuters/Pool U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden head to the White House after the 2021 inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. Callaghan O'Hare, Reuters/Pool U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk toward the North Portico of the White House, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. Tom Brenner, Reuters/Pool U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hug as they arrive at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, U.S. January 20, 2021. Alex Brandon, Reuters/Pool U.S. President Joe Biden swears in presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. Tom Brenner, Reuters/Pool U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. Tom Brenner, Reuters/Pool