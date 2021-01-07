MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Assault to US democracy

Photos from Reuters and Agence France Presse

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Violence erupted after pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol building where members of US Congress were deliberating the election results to certify the victory of Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Thousands of supporters trooped to the U.S. Capitol after a call from President Trump to fight and undo his defeat in the presidential race allegedly due to election fraud in contested states.

One woman was reported killed and several others injured after the scuffle between security forces and protesters who breached security and entered the US Capitol, forcing the evacuation of congressmen and the eventual postponement of the scheduled certification of the election results.

Here are select images of the ongoing protest in the U.S. Capitol

Pro-Trump protesters clash with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, Jan. 6, 2021. Shannon Stapleton, Reuters Pro-Trump protesters clash with police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021 Shannon Stapleton, Reuters Pro-Trump protesters tear down a barricade as they clash with Capitol police during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. Shannon Stapleton, Reuters Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021. Stephanie Keith, Reuters Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they try to storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021. - Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. Joseph Prezioso, AFP A protester is treated after getting pepper sprayed during clashes with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. Shannon Stapleton, Reuters Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. Leah Millis, Reuters Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump climb on walls at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. Jim Urquhart, Reuters A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. Mike Theiler, Reuters U.S. Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. Drew Angerer, Getty Images/AFP Members of Congress run for cover as protesters try to enter the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer, Getty Images/AFP Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest in the US Capitol Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. Saul Loeb, AFP US President Donald Trump is seen on TV from a video message released on Twitter addressing rioters at the US Capitol, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2020. Trump told his supporters on Wednesday to "go home" after they stormed the US Capitol following a rally during which he repeated his spurious claims of election fraud. Mandel Ngan, AFP An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. Leah Millis, Reuters Riot police prepare to move demonstrators away from the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. Donald Trump's supporters stormed a session of Congress held today, January 6, to certify Joe Biden's election win, triggering unprecedented chaos and violence at the heart of American democracy and accusations the president was attempting a coup. Brendan Smialowski, AFP Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather near Washington DC Army National Guard troops standing guard near the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. Jim Bourg, Reuters