IN PHOTOS: After the big quake in Honshu Island

ABS-CBN News

The 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture on the main island of Honshu on New Year’s Day caused massive destruction, particularly in the Noto Peninsula.

Tsunami warnings were issued, forcing residents to evacuate, with a community reduced to ashes.

Houses were flattened, roads torn apart, and buildings destroyed in what residents describe as a powerful jolt.

Japanese rescuers are now working double time in an attempt to rescue missing residents as the death toll rises to 24, according to local reports.

Here are selected images of the aftermath.

(with report from AFP)

This aerial photo provided by Jiji Press shows smoke rising from an area following a large fire in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on January 2, 2024, a day after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture.

Japanese rescuers battled against the clock and powerful aftershocks on January 2 to find survivors of a major earthquake that struck on New Year's Day, killing at least 30 people and causing widespread destruction. Jiji Press, AFP An aerial view shows damaged city of Wajima by strong earthquake, central Japan, the Sea of Japan side, 02 January 2024 while white smoke rises over the city. The earthquake recorded a maximum intensity of 7 on the Japanese seismic scale in the Noto Peninsula and triggered a major tsunami warning in Ishikawa Prefecture.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency has announced on January 2, 2024 about 30 people were injured by the earthquake. Emperor Naruhito cancelled celebration of the New Year with the public at the Imperial Palace on 02 January 2024. Jiji Press, EPA This aerial photo provided by Jiji Press shows a rescue vehicle (center) parked next to a seven-storey building which fell over in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on January 2, 2024, a day after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture. Jiji Press, AFP This aerial photo provided by Jiji Press shows a rescue vehicle (center) parked next to a seven-storey building which fell over in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on January 2, 2024, a day after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture. Jiji Press, AFP A view of a damaged road following a strong earthquake in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan on January 2, 2024. Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE A view of a damaged road following a strong earthquake in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan on January 2, 2024. Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE This aerial photo shows damaged and destroyed homes along a street in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on January 2, 2024, a day after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture. Fred Mery, AFP This screen grab from AFPTV video footage taken on January 2, 2024 shows cracks in the road in the Japanese city of Nanao, Ishikawa prefecture after a major 7.5-magnitude tremor hit the region on New Year's Day. Fred Mery, AFPTV / AFP People queue around the Shika Town hall as they wait to receive water at a distribution point in Shika, Ishikawa prefecture on January 2, 2024, a day after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture. Kazuhiro Nogi, AFP People walk past the collapsed Sakakibara shrine following a strong earthquake in Kohoku, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan on January 2, 2024. Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE