Winter waves increase in Ventura, California

Mario Tama, Getty Images/AFP

Powerful waves crash next to homes along the coastline on Saturday in Ventura, California. Dangerous surf churned up by storms in the Pacific is impacting much of California’s coastline with coastal flooding possible in some low-lying areas. A 2023 study from UC San Diego Scripps Institution of Oceanography showed that California’s winter waves have increased in size since 1970, a rise the study associates with global warming.