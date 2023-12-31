MULTIMEDIA

A colorful welcome to 2024 in Sydney

Izhar Khan, AFP

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House (L) during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney on Sunday. Millions of partygoers witnessed the light display at the self-proclaimed "New Year's capital of the world", as the world bids goodbye to an eventful 2023.