Going home for the new year

Wu Hao, EPA-EFE

Posted at Dec 31 2022 04:42 PM

A passenger wearing a face mask waits for his train in the waiting hall of Beijing South Railway Station on new year's eve in Beijing, China on Saturday. China has loosened its travel curbs as COVID-19 cases surge across the country but the US, Italy, Japan and Korea now require a COVID-19 test from travellers from mainland China. 

