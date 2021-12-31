Preparing for the New Year

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Welcoming the New Year with colorful kites Narinder Nanu, AFP Posted at Dec 31 2021 06:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A kitemaker prepares kites in his workshop ahead of the New Year celebrations on the outskirts of Amritsar, India on Friday, New Year’s eve. Several states in the country have imposed restrictions on New Year celebrations due to fears of a new wave of COVID-19 cases due to the highly infectious omicron variant. Read More: New Year India kite kitemaker coronavirus COVID-19 omicron New Year 2022 /sports/01/02/22/giannis-has-triple-double-in-bucks-6th-straight-win/video/life/01/02/22/throwback-symptoms-of-acute-kidney-injury/video/news/01/02/22/nurses-group-welcomes-sra-allocation-in-2022-budget/sports/01/02/22/football-west-ham-keep-up-top-four-push-with-win-at-palace/sports/01/02/22/indonesia-miffed-after-4-ruled-out-in-suzuki-cup-final