Preparing for the New Year

Welcoming the New Year with colorful kites

Narinder Nanu, AFP

A kitemaker prepares kites in his workshop ahead of the New Year celebrations on the outskirts of Amritsar, India on Friday, New Year’s eve. Several states in the country have imposed restrictions on New Year celebrations due to fears of a new wave of COVID-19 cases due to the highly infectious omicron variant.