Welcoming the New Year with colorful kites

Narinder Nanu, AFP

Posted at Dec 31 2021 06:28 PM

Preparing for the New Year

A kitemaker prepares kites in his workshop ahead of the New Year celebrations on the outskirts of Amritsar, India on Friday, New Year’s eve. Several states in the country have imposed restrictions on New Year celebrations due to fears of a new wave of COVID-19 cases due to the highly infectious omicron variant. 

