Meanwhile, at Tokyo's Divisoria

People flock to Tokyo's Ueno district for New Year shopping

Kazuhiro Nogi, AFP

People visit shops to purchase food and supplies to celebrate the new year in Tokyo's Ueno shopping district on Thursday. Authorities urged residents to keep end-of-year gatherings small, as more cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 come to light and Japan braced for a feared rebound in coronavirus cases as New Year's celebrations and travel peak.