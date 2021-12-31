MULTIMEDIA

Australia welcomes 2022 with fireworks show amid omicron threat

David Gray, AFP

New Year's Eve fireworks light up the sky over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House (L) during the fireworks show on Saturday. While most countries have scaled back New Year celebrations owing to the omicron variant, Australia, one of the first places in the world to welcome 2022, proceeded with the annual fireworks show despite a record number of COVID-19 cases.