Australia welcomes 2022 with fireworks show amid omicron threat

David Gray, AFP

Posted at Dec 31 2021 10:48 PM

Australia welcomes 2022

New Year's Eve fireworks light up the sky over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House (L) during the fireworks show on Saturday. While most countries have scaled back New Year celebrations owing to the omicron variant, Australia, one of the first places in the world to welcome 2022, proceeded with the annual fireworks show despite a record number of COVID-19 cases. 

