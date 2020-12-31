Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

11 missing in Norway landslide

Fredrik Hagen, NTB / AFP

Posted at Dec 31 2020 09:47 AM

11 missing in Norway landslide

A car has stopped where the road was swept away by a landslide in the town of Ask, Gjerdrum county, some 40 km northeast of the Norwegian capital Oslo, on Wednesday. Several houses destroyed by a landslide in the early hours of December 30. Many were taken to the hospital for treatment and yet more people are listed as missing as the rescue mission continues. 

Read More:  Ask   Gjerdrum   Norway   landslide   multimedia   multimedia photo  