11 missing in Norway landslide

A car has stopped where the road was swept away by a landslide in the town of Ask, Gjerdrum county, some 40 km northeast of the Norwegian capital Oslo, on Wednesday. Several houses destroyed by a landslide in the early hours of December 30. Many were taken to the hospital for treatment and yet more people are listed as missing as the rescue mission continues.