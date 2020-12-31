MULTIMEDIA
11 missing in Norway landslide
Fredrik Hagen, NTB / AFP
Posted at Dec 31 2020 09:47 AM
A car has stopped where the road was swept away by a landslide in the town of Ask, Gjerdrum county, some 40 km northeast of the Norwegian capital Oslo, on Wednesday. Several houses destroyed by a landslide in the early hours of December 30. Many were taken to the hospital for treatment and yet more people are listed as missing as the rescue mission continues.
