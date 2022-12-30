MULTIMEDIA

Taiwan president visits troops amid tension

Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (center) gestures during a photograph with Taiwanese military personnel, during her visit to a military base in Penghu, Taiwan on Friday. Tsai will convene a high-level national security meeting on December 31, amidst rising tension between China and Taiwan.