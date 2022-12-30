No basketball in summer

MULTIMEDIA
Rains soak South Australia during summer
Matt Turner, EPA-EFE
Posted at Dec 30 2022 03:05 PM
A basketball hoop stands in floodwater from Scott's Creek off the Murray River, in Morgan, South Australia, Australia on Friday. Despite the summer season, flooding has occurred in recent weeks after La Nina brought further rains on the already soaked river beds in South Australia.
