Rains soak South Australia during summer

Matt Turner, EPA-EFE

Posted at Dec 30 2022 03:05 PM

No basketball in summer

A basketball hoop stands in floodwater from Scott's Creek off the Murray River, in Morgan, South Australia, Australia on Friday. Despite the summer season, flooding has occurred in recent weeks after La Nina brought further rains on the already soaked river beds in South Australia. 

