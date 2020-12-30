Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Singapore launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign Singapore's Ministry of Communications and Information/Reuters Posted at Dec 30 2020 02:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A healthcare worker receives a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) in Singapore on Wednesday. Singapore, the first country in Asia to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, began its vaccination campaign with the first batch of healthcare workers. Singapore begins rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine with healthcare workers Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus vaccination Pfizer-BioNTech multimedia multimedia photo /opinions/12/30/20/opinion-from-resilience-to-recovery/overseas/12/30/20/turkey-receives-1st-shipment-of-sinovacs-covid-19-vaccine/overseas/12/30/20/china-has-all-it-needs-to-vaccinate-millions-except-proof-its-vaccines-work/sports/12/30/20/watch-bucks-set-new-record-for-most-3s-in-a-game/news/12/30/20/mayor-isko-warns-manila-residents-vs-unauthorized-covid-19-vaccines