Singapore launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Posted at Dec 30 2020 02:57 PM

A healthcare worker receives a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) in Singapore on Wednesday. Singapore, the first country in Asia to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, began its vaccination campaign with the first batch of healthcare workers.

