Sharks gather near power plant

Kayaking above sharks near Orot Rabin power plant

Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE

A picture taken with a drone shows a kayaker and a group of sharks below him in shallow water near the hot water stream of the Orot Rabin power plant in the Mediterranean Sea, northern city of Hadera, Israel on Thursday. In recent years, a group of dusky sharks and sandbar sharks appear every winter in front of the hot water stream of the power plant, attracting people for a rare opportunity to closely examine the wild animal.