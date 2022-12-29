MULTIMEDIA

Looking for the Dead Sea Scrolls in Israel

Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Volunteers of the Israel Antiquities Authority look for archaeological finds in the Murabba'at cave in the Judean Desert near Metzuki Dargot village, close to the Dead Sea in Israel on Wednesday. Israel is in the midst of searching and exploring dozens of caves in the Judean Desert area in order to find antiquities from different periods, with the main expectation being to find pieces of the Dead Sea Scrolls, ancient manuscripts first discovered in 1947 and believed to contain parts of the Jewish Bible.