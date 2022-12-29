Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Looking for the Dead Sea Scrolls in Israel Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE Posted at Dec 29 2022 10:51 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Volunteers of the Israel Antiquities Authority look for archaeological finds in the Murabba'at cave in the Judean Desert near Metzuki Dargot village, close to the Dead Sea in Israel on Wednesday. Israel is in the midst of searching and exploring dozens of caves in the Judean Desert area in order to find antiquities from different periods, with the main expectation being to find pieces of the Dead Sea Scrolls, ancient manuscripts first discovered in 1947 and believed to contain parts of the Jewish Bible. Dead Sea scrolls going digital on Internet Hides that reveal: DNA helps scholars divine Dead Sea Scrolls Israel unearths fragments of 2,000-year-old biblical scroll Read More: Israel Dead Sea Scrolls Jewish bible /sports/12/30/22/football-brazilian-legend-pele-has-died-says-family/sports/12/30/22/tennis-alcaraz-raducanu-excited-to-return-from-injury-in-2023/video/business/12/30/22/ph-shares-notch-another-annual-loss-as-rest-of-asia-sinks/video/business/12/30/22/bsp-predicts-december-inflation-may-exceed-record-high/video/news/12/30/22/bucor-moves-to-decongest-bilibid