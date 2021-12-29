Home  >  Overseas

Zoo feeds Christmas tree to elephants

Michal Cizek, AFP

Posted at Dec 29 2021 11:02 AM | Updated as of Dec 29 2021 11:04 AM

That's a wrap for the holidays

An elephant feeds on an old Christmas tree in their enclosure at Prague's Zoo on Tuesday. Some vendors in Europe discard unsold trees during the holiday by giving them to zoos for feeding. 

