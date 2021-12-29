Home  >  Overseas

Saying good riddance to COVID-19

Bryan R. Smith, AFP

Posted at Dec 29 2021 10:18 PM

New York celebrates 'Good Riddance Day'

Krista Rosado holds a message to get rid of Covid at the 15th Annual Good Riddance Day in Times Square New York, on Tuesday. The event allows people to burn any unpleasant, unhappy and unwanted memories from the past year so they can start fresh. 

