Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 tests held in Chinese province as infections surge

China Daily via Reuters

Posted at Dec 29 2021 06:57 PM

More testing in China as COVID-19 infections rise

Medical workers in protective suits collect swabs from residents at a nucleic acid testing site during a third round of mass testing following cases of COVID-19 in Yuncheng's Jishan county, Shanxi province, China on Wednesday. Authorities have faced a resurgent virus in recent weeks, reporting 209 infections on Tuesday, the highest single-day tally since March last year when the pandemic raged through the central city of Wuhan. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   COVID19 test   China   Shanxi   health workers  