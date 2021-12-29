More testing in China as COVID-19 infections rise

MULTIMEDIA
COVID-19 tests held in Chinese province as infections surge
China Daily via Reuters
Posted at Dec 29 2021 06:57 PM
Medical workers in protective suits collect swabs from residents at a nucleic acid testing site during a third round of mass testing following cases of COVID-19 in Yuncheng's Jishan county, Shanxi province, China on Wednesday. Authorities have faced a resurgent virus in recent weeks, reporting 209 infections on Tuesday, the highest single-day tally since March last year when the pandemic raged through the central city of Wuhan.
