A frozen gift in Russia

Frozen cargo in Russia as temperature dips

Tatiana Meel, Reuters

A worker unloads an ice-covered vehicle from the cargo ship Sun Rio, which was caught in severe weather conditions in the Sea of Japan, in the port of Vladivostok, Russia on Tuesday. Russia is experiencing one of its coldest winters in recent years, dropping below -60C on some days.

