Storm Bella’s aftermath

Tom Leese, PA via AP

Posted at Dec 29 2020 02:37 PM

An aerial view of snow-covered houses in the village of Oulton in Staffordshire, England, UK on Monday. In the aftermath of Storm Bella, swathes of the UK braced for a cold snap, with snow and ice warnings in force across the country.

