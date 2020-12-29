MULTIMEDIA
Storm Bella’s aftermath
Tom Leese, PA via AP
Posted at Dec 29 2020 02:37 PM
An aerial view of snow-covered houses in the village of Oulton in Staffordshire, England, UK on Monday. In the aftermath of Storm Bella, swathes of the UK braced for a cold snap, with snow and ice warnings in force across the country.
