Father Frost, Snow Maiden greet patients in Moscow

Rescuers dressed as Father Frost and Snow Maiden greet a patient through a window of Morozovskaya Children's hospital during a charity event for seriously-ill children ahead of New Year and Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Moscow, Russia on Thursday. A team consisting of 30 Fathers Frost and Snow Maidens visited the young patients as part of the fifth anniversary festival of good deeds 'Winter in Morozovka'.