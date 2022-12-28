MULTIMEDIA

Feeding Rohingya refugees who fled by boat from Myanmar

Chaideer Mahyuddin, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Rohingya refugees eat food in a temporary shelter following their arrival by boat in Laweueng, Aceh province on Tuesday. Rohingya refugees received emergency medical treatment after a boat carrying nearly 200 people came ashore in Indonesia on Dec. 27, authorities said, in the fourth such landing in the country in recent months.

Read More: Indonesia Rohingya refugees Myanmar