Feeding Rohingya refugees who fled by boat from Myanmar

Chaideer Mahyuddin, AFP

Posted at Dec 28 2022 11:59 AM

Rohingya refugees eat food in a temporary shelter following their arrival by boat in Laweueng, Aceh province on Tuesday. Rohingya refugees received emergency medical treatment after a boat carrying nearly 200 people came ashore in Indonesia on Dec. 27, authorities said, in the fourth such landing in the country in recent months. 

