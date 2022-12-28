Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Feeding Rohingya refugees who fled by boat from Myanmar Chaideer Mahyuddin, AFP Posted at Dec 28 2022 11:59 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Rohingya refugees eat food in a temporary shelter following their arrival by boat in Laweueng, Aceh province on Tuesday. Rohingya refugees received emergency medical treatment after a boat carrying nearly 200 people came ashore in Indonesia on Dec. 27, authorities said, in the fourth such landing in the country in recent months. Rohingya refugees get emergency treatment after boat lands in Indonesia Filipino nurse tackles mission in one of world's biggest refugee camps Read More: Indonesia Rohingya refugees Myanmar /sports/12/30/22/football-brazilian-legend-pele-has-died-says-family/sports/12/30/22/tennis-alcaraz-raducanu-excited-to-return-from-injury-in-2023/video/business/12/30/22/ph-shares-notch-another-annual-loss-as-rest-of-asia-sinks/video/business/12/30/22/bsp-predicts-december-inflation-may-exceed-record-high/video/news/12/30/22/bucor-moves-to-decongest-bilibid