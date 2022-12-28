China to end quarantine for travelers

MULTIMEDIA
China to scrap quarantine for travelers
Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE
Posted at Dec 28 2022 10:52 AM
People in full PPE suits walk on Tuesday in a temporary settlement for people with mild or no symptoms of COVID-19 provided by Shanghai City, which offers rooms with bathrooms, air-conditioners, and food for arriving travelers. According to the State Council Tuesday, China will end mandatory quarantine for inbound travelers starting Jan. 8, 2023, after 3 years of closed borders.
